Rockline Marathon Honoring Bob Coburn This Friday

To honor & remember the passing of longtime KLOS family member and legend, Bob Coburn, this Friday KLOS presents a special Rockline marathon with nothing but some of the best moments from Rockline all day long.

Among the sessions: Beatles, Van Halen, Foo Fighters, Pink Floyd, Queen, Rage Against the Machine, Metallica, Guns ‘N Roses and many more …

We’ll #BCingyou this Friday

Hour

Artist

Songs

Air Date

6AM 1

Rod Stewart

Maggie May, Stay With Me

10/19/81

6AM 2

Stone Temple Pilots

Days of the Week, Too Cool Queenie

7/30/01

7AM 1

Metallica

Whiskey in the Jar, The Unforgiven II

3/3/04

7AM 2

Aerosmith

Janie’s Got A Gun, Walk This Way, The other Side

9/25/89

8AM 1

Axl Rose

Like and Let Die, Welcome to the Jungle

11/27/91

8AM 2

Boston

Don’t Look Back, Someone

1/13/99

9AM 1

Van Halen

Panama, Jump

2/20/84

9AM 2

Robert Plant

Kashmir

4/18/88

10AM 1

RHCP

By the Way, the Otherside, Under the Bridge

10/28/02

10AM 2

Queen

Somebody to Love, Under Pressure, Killer Queen

6/19/89

11AM 1

Foo Fighters

Summer’s End

9/24/07

11AM 2

Paul McCartney

Get Back, Maybe I’m Amazed, Let it Be

10/24/84

12PM 1

David Crosby

Morrison (live), Homeward Through the Haze (live)

2/10/99

12PM 2

Pete Townsend

Rough Boys, Won’t Get Fooled/Acid Queen/Pinball (Live)

7/13/89

1PM 1

Metallica

Whiskey in the Jar, The Unforgiven II

3/3/04

1PM 2

SRV

Hard to Be, Pride and Joy + Instrumental live, Life W/O You

10/28/85

2PM 1

Van Halen

Mine All Mine, When it’s Love, Feels So Good

5/23/88

2PM 2

George Harrison

What Is Life, Here Comes the Sun

2/10/88

3PM 1

Aerosmith

Janie’s Got A Gun, Walk This Way, The other Side

9/25/89

3PM 2

Roger Daltrey

Behind Blue Eyes, After the Fire, Join Together

12/11/85

4PM 1

Bob Seger

Hollywood Nights, Main Street, Katmandu

11/18/91

4PM 2

Neil Peart

Dreamline, Roll the Bones

12/2/91

5PM 1

Axl Rose

Like and Let Die, Welcome to the Jungle

11/27/91

5PM 2

Pink Floyd

Run Like Hell, Learning to Fly

4/13/88

6PM 1

Robert Plant

Kashmir

4/18/88

6PM 2

Peter Frampton

Show Me the Way, Nowhere’s Too Far For My Baby

1/17/01

7PM 1

Nils Lofgren

Southern Man, Long May You Run (Live)

11/16/11

7PM 2

Rage Against the Machine

Guerilla Radio, Maggie’s Farm

12/4/00

8PM 1

Metallica

Whiskey in the Jar, The Unforgiven II

3/3/04

8PM 2

Van Halen

Panama, Jump

2/20/84

9PM 1

Alice in Chains

Them Bones, Sea of Sorrow

7/19/99

9PM 2

Queen

Somebody to Love, Under Pressure, Killer Queen

6/19/89

10PM 1

Keith Richards

It’s Only Rock and Roll, Start Me Up

11/28/88

10PM 2

Paul McCartney

Get Back, Maybe I’m Amazed, Let it Be

10/24/84

11PM 1

Green Day

When I Come Around, Hitchin’ A Ride, Basket Case

11/19/01

11PM 2

Ted Nugent

She’s Gone, Cat Scratch Fever

7/16/14

 

