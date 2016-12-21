Rockline Marathon Honoring Bob Coburn This Friday

To honor & remember the passing of longtime KLOS family member and legend, Bob Coburn, this Friday KLOS presents a special Rockline marathon with nothing but some of the best moments from Rockline all day long.
Among the sessions: Beatles, Van Halen, Foo Fighters, Pink Floyd, Queen, Rage Against the Machine, Metallica, Guns ‘N Roses and many more …
We’ll #BCingyou this Friday
Hour
Artist
Songs
Air Date
6AM 1
Rod Stewart
Maggie May, Stay With Me
10/19/81
6AM 2
Stone Temple Pilots
Days of the Week, Too Cool Queenie
7/30/01
7AM 1
Metallica
Whiskey in the Jar, The Unforgiven II
3/3/04
7AM 2
Aerosmith
Janie’s Got A Gun, Walk This Way, The other Side
9/25/89
8AM 1
Axl Rose
Like and Let Die, Welcome to the Jungle
11/27/91
8AM 2
Boston
Don’t Look Back, Someone
1/13/99
9AM 1
Van Halen
Panama, Jump
2/20/84
9AM 2
Robert Plant
Kashmir
4/18/88
10AM 1
RHCP
By the Way, the Otherside, Under the Bridge
10/28/02
10AM 2
Queen
Somebody to Love, Under Pressure, Killer Queen
6/19/89
11AM 1
Foo Fighters
Summer’s End
9/24/07
11AM 2
Paul McCartney
Get Back, Maybe I’m Amazed, Let it Be
10/24/84
12PM 1
David Crosby
Morrison (live), Homeward Through the Haze (live)
2/10/99
12PM 2
Pete Townsend
Rough Boys, Won’t Get Fooled/Acid Queen/Pinball (Live)
7/13/89
1PM 1
Metallica
Whiskey in the Jar, The Unforgiven II
3/3/04
1PM 2
SRV
Hard to Be, Pride and Joy + Instrumental live, Life W/O You
10/28/85
2PM 1
Van Halen
Mine All Mine, When it’s Love, Feels So Good
5/23/88
2PM 2
George Harrison
What Is Life, Here Comes the Sun
2/10/88
3PM 1
Aerosmith
Janie’s Got A Gun, Walk This Way, The other Side
9/25/89
3PM 2
Roger Daltrey
Behind Blue Eyes, After the Fire, Join Together
12/11/85
4PM 1
Bob Seger
Hollywood Nights, Main Street, Katmandu
11/18/91
4PM 2
Neil Peart
Dreamline, Roll the Bones
12/2/91
5PM 1
Axl Rose
Like and Let Die, Welcome to the Jungle
11/27/91
5PM 2
Pink Floyd
Run Like Hell, Learning to Fly
4/13/88
6PM 1
Robert Plant
Kashmir
4/18/88
6PM 2
Peter Frampton
Show Me the Way, Nowhere’s Too Far For My Baby
1/17/01
7PM 1
Nils Lofgren
Southern Man, Long May You Run (Live)
11/16/11
7PM 2
Rage Against the Machine
Guerilla Radio, Maggie’s Farm
12/4/00
8PM 1
Metallica
Whiskey in the Jar, The Unforgiven II
3/3/04
8PM 2
Van Halen
Panama, Jump
2/20/84
9PM 1
Alice in Chains
Them Bones, Sea of Sorrow
7/19/99
9PM 2
Queen
Somebody to Love, Under Pressure, Killer Queen
6/19/89
10PM 1
Keith Richards
It’s Only Rock and Roll, Start Me Up
11/28/88
10PM 2
Paul McCartney
Get Back, Maybe I’m Amazed, Let it Be
10/24/84
11PM 1
Green Day
When I Come Around, Hitchin’ A Ride, Basket Case
11/19/01
11PM 2
Ted Nugent
She’s Gone, Cat Scratch Fever
7/16/14