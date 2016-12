17-01670

8 Years Old

Male

Chihuahua

Available at the PetSmart Charities™ Everyday Adoption Center by spcaLA

8852 Washington Blvd

Pico Rivera, CA 90660

(562) 566-4029 x5

I’m a sweet older guy who wants to have adventures with my new family. Being next to you will make me so happy! Meet me and you’ll see a love that will soar to new heights.

More info: https://spcala.com/adoptable/pet/?ss=17-01670