It was 48 years ago today that Led Zeppelin kicked off their LA stint on their first North American Tour at the Whisky a Go Go with Alice Cooper and this was their set list: Train Kept a Rollin’, I Can’t Quit You Baby, Dazed and Confused, As Long As I Have You, Killing Floor, White Summer / Black Mountainside, You Shook Me, How Many More Times, Communication Breakdown.

