Frosty lectures on what is boring

Will Journey reunite for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Robert Plant putting out a new album? Check out the music forecast HERE… Continue Reading
The Doors self-titled album turns 50 today and to commemorate the anniversary, the Doors will be releasing a 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on March 31. Read the full article HERE… Continue Reading
That’s right, Foo Fighters have announced that they will be ending their hiatus, co-headlining the BottleRock Festival in Napa Valley. Read the full article HERE… Continue Reading
It was 48 years ago today that Led Zeppelin kicked off their LA stint on their first North American Tour at the Whisky a Go Go with Alice Cooper and this was their set list: Train Kept a Rollin’, I Can’t Quit You Baby, Dazed and Confused, As Long As I Have You, Killing Floor,…… Continue Reading