DYNAMIC TALENT – KLOS-FM

Cumulus Media Inc., KLOS-FM Radio 95.5 FM, The Rock of Southern California is looking for a dynamic, multi-platform on-air entertainer and content creator to join the most talented, high profile and experienced roster in Rock Radio.

Do you understand and can you perform on all of today’s media platforms?

Can you cut-through on the air?

Are you genuinely authentic?

Do you know how to truly engage and do social right?

Can you gel with the unique Southern California lifestyle?

Do you have rock music running through your veins?

If you are in touch with 2017, the demands of today’s audience and tech, and feel you meet the above criteria, KLOS wants to hear from you.

Send links to your digital assets, including a resume, air-checks, videos, social media profiles and ratings history to Arleen.miya@cumulus.com, or mail to: Arleen Miya, 8965 Lindblade St., Culver City, CA 90232. Please reference LOSAIR2017 – NO PHONE CALLS.

General Duties:

On air shift

Social media engagement and content creation

Website and digital content generation

Helping to create killer endorsement spots for clients

Conduct sales and station appearances

Production assistance, including assembly and VO

Adhering to all guidelines, policies and procedures of the station, Cumulus Media, Inc., the FCC. and all other federal, state and local laws.

Maintain a positive and approachable attitude when around listeners, clients and co-workers.

Cumulus is an Equal Opportunity Employer that offers a competitive compensation structure that includes full benefits.