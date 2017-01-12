TENORS OF ROCK CONTEST

WANNA GO TO VEGAS? LISTEN ALL WEEK TO WIN TICKETS TO

Get ready to rock like never before with an all-new, redefined concert experience that transcends generations. From thousands of sold-out arenas and festivals around the world, to earning instant acclaim as finalists on The X Factor UK, TENORS OF ROCK are bringing reimagined versions of some of the most beloved rock anthems and biggest songs of all-time to life in a fresh twist on the traditional rock show at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Powered by five burly British frontmen backed by a full band and masterfully choreographed dancers, the production features dynamic and harmonically complex renditions of classic songs ranging from rock anthems like “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses, to power ballads like The Eagles’ “Desperado,” to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Music of the Night” and everything in between. Tight harmonies and wide-ranging vocals are flawlessly deployed on the greatest sing-out-loud songs from the ‘60s through present day, and displayed in a high-octane rock show setting with stunning sets and all of the showmanship that made the songs famous.

