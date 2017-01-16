Listen for your chance to win tickets to the Professional Bull Riders’ Built Ford Tough Series

It’s the toughest 8 seconds in Sports!

The Professional Bull Riders’ Built Ford Tough Series returns to Anaheim, February 3rd and 4th in its 20th year at the Honda Center! Don’t miss your chance to see 2016 World Champion bull rider Cooper Davis, plus Ryan Dirteater, JB Mauney (pronounced MOON-ee), and more as they take on the toughest bucking bulls in the world! It’s the Frontier Communications Showdown presented by Ariat. Tickets start at just 15 bucks, at Ticketmaster or PBR.com.