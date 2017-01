17-00662

2 Years Old

Male

Chihuahua Mix

Available at the spcaLA P.D. Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center

7700 East Spring Street

Long Beach, CA 90815

(562) 570-7722

I am working on my doggie manners and have learned a lot! I know sit and am learning “leave it” with the training staff. I also participate in small dog play groups here and get along with most dogs my size and temperament.

More info: https://spcala.com/adoptable/pet/?ss=17-00662