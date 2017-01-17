Spotlight on the Community 4Q ’16

9/28/16 10/2/16 1 Habitat For Humanity Access Books :30 Yvonne Lara – Habitat For Humanity

2 Shining Light after Dark Non-Profit Organization 5:30am :30 Crystal Mercado – Shining Light after Dark was founded in March 2016. At Shining Light after Dark, understand that there are many challenges that come into play when a person gets into their senior years. It is especially difficult for people who have lost most or all of their vision to adjust to the new challenges that life faces. Often times this leaves them thinking, “I wish I had a __________. It would make my life much easier.” We, at Shining Light after Dark, are dedicated and passionate about making that wish come true for our seniors.

10/5/16 10/9/16 1 Exile Cycles for LLS 5am :30 Russell Mitchell – Exile Cycles 20th Anniversary Party on 10/9 to aid Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

10/12/16 10/16/16 1 AIDS Walk 5am :30 Jeff Bailey, Director of HIV Access and Community-Based Services

Founded in 1985, AIDS Walk Los Angeles is Southern California’s largest AIDS fundraising event and world’s first walk to fight the epidemic. The event raises vital funds for APLA Health and more than 20 other L.A. County AIDS service organizations. AIDS Walk Los Angeles is one of the largest, most diverse, and highly anticipated annual events in Los

Angeles. Last year, thousands of caring people helped raised more than $2.4 million for HIV/AIDS prevention, treatment, and advocacy programs. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $82 million to fight the disease in Los Angeles County, and the AIDS Walk movement has raised more than a half-billion dollars nationwide.

2 Variety-The Children’s Charity of Southern California 5:30am :30 Elizabeth A. O’Neil – Known as the “heart of the entertainment industry,” Variety consists of leaders throughout the entertainment industry and beyond committed to serving the needs of local children. Since 1941, we’ve raised more than $60 million to help the children of Southern California. The money raised here stays here in our community – and Variety personally visits every organization it supports to ensure that every donation helps the most amount of children where the need is greatest. Weare PROUD that 80 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to help kids!

10/19/16 10/23/16 1 Terri-Rae On Vacation 5am :30

10/26/16 10/30/16 1 ALZ Walk 5am :30 David Blair – Our mission: To provide hands-on care and support, information, referrals, education and resources for families in Orange County who experience memory loss, Alzheimer’s and other dementias, while advancing critical research for a cure.

Services: 24/7 helpline; family care consultations; support groups; early stage memory loss programs; education for families, community and professionals; advocacy; new adult day health care center

2 Breast Cancer Awareness 5:30am :30 Dr. John West & Jeanette Moss – Representatives with Breastlink discuss the signs, symptoms and treatment options for breast cancer including the recent controversy on what age a women should get a mammogram. In addition, Dr. John West recently wrote a book on breast cancer.

Dr. John West’s Bio: http://www.breastlink.com/doctors/dr-john-west/

11/2/16 11/6/16 1 Prostate Cancer Awareness 5am :30 Dr. Robert Princenthal and Dr. Gary Dosik – The Doctors were on to discuss the signs, symptoms and treatment options available to men for prostate cancer. Actor Ben Stiller recently announced to the public he was diagnosed with prostate cancer so this was a hot topic to discuss. The doctors also were able to answer questions patients usually ask as well as provide information on what to expect when going into the doctor appointment

2 “In this together” Festival 5:30am :30 Meghan Parkansky – The In This Together Festival is a one-of-a-kind nonprofit mental health awareness event that features comedians, podcasters, and musicians who are known for their mental health advocacy, authenticity, and vulnerability. We respectfully celebrate those who have struggled with mental illness and adversity

11/9/16 11/13/16 1 Survivor Day 5am :30 Robert Stohr – Executive Director of United States Veterans Initiative – Suicide is a public health issue that does not discriminate by age, gender, ethnicity, or socio- economic status, and it takes an enormous toll on family, friends, co-workers, and the entire community. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) provides opportunities for survivors of suicide loss to get involved through a wide variety of educational, outreach, awareness, advocacy and fundraising programs. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is the nation’s leading organization bringing together people across communities and backgrounds to understand and prevent suicide, and to help heal the pain it causes. Individuals, families, and communities who have been personally touched by suicide are the moving force behind everything we do.

2 School on Wheels 5:30am :30 Kenisha Edwards – School on Wheels, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 to serve the educational needs of homeless children from Kindergarten through Grade 12. These are children living in shelters, motels, group foster homes, cars, campgrounds and on the street. Thousands of volunteers in six counties in Southern California work one-on-one with children whose homelessness prevents them from getting the academic stability and help they desperately need. These volunteer tutors come from all backgrounds and professions, with a shared goal: to reach out to a child, to teach, mentor, and assist in their educational life.

11/16/16 11/20/16 1 Epilepsy Foundation 5am :30 Susan Pietsch-Escueta – Executive Director of EFGLA

More people die of epilepsy than Breast Cancer every year, yet there is a great lack of awareness. 1 in 10 people will have a seizure in their lifetime. 1 in 26 will develop epilepsy. It’s 2x as common as Parkinson’s, Cerebral Palsy, and Multiple Sclerosis combined. Approximately 5.1 Million people in the U.S. have had a diagnosis of epilepsy or a seizure disorder, with 150,000 new cases of epilepsy each year in the U.S.A.

2 Create Now 5:30am :30 Jill Gurr – Founder and Executive Director – Create Now is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that gives the most troubled youth in Southern California opportunities to find their voices though creative arts mentoring and education. We serve kids ages 2 to 21 who have been abused, neglected, orphaned, homeless, incarcerated and dealing with other challenges through our therapeutic programs in music, writing, visual arts, digital media, performing arts, fashion and cultural journeys. For 20 years, we’ve reached over 36,000 of these “forgotten children” who have fallen through the cracks

11/30/16 12/4/16 1 RedCross Blood Drive 5am :30 Geri Hernandez – KLOS WINTER ROCKIN’ DONOR PROMOTION

95.5 KLOS organized its first Red Cross blood drive at Los Angeles High School, collecting 250 pints of blood. More than three decades later, the KLOS Blood Drive has grown from a single-site, single-day event to a multi-site, multi-day event – making it one of the largest media-sponsored blood drives in the country. With the help of thousands of Southern California blood donors, the KLOS Blood Drive has collected more than 179,000 units of blood since 1981 for patients needing blood and blood products. The Red Cross is seeing fewer donors at its blood donation centers and blood drives during the Winter Holiday time than what is needed to ensure adequate blood and platelets continue to be available for patients.

12/14/16 12/18/16 1 CONFIRMED: Access Books 5am :30 Rebecca Constantino – Access Books refurbishes the libraries of California’s most impoverished elementary school libraries in our cities’ most underserved communities. Over the past 17 years, Access Books has served more 246 schools in Los Angeles and surrounding areas and has donated nearly 1.4 million books. But many more schools remain on a waiting list. Access Books – which continues to update the refurbished libraries by periodically donating additional books – has serviced schools across southern California, as far north as San Fernando and south as Santa Ana; and from Santa Monica in the west to as far east as San Bernardino. In 2016, Access Books expanded its footprint to include an affiliate chapter in northern California’s bay area and hopes to continue to further its geographic reach.

