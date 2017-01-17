U2 Announces Second Rose Bowl Show

Due to overwhelming demand a 2nd and final show will take place at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, May 21st. The highly anticipated tour announced last week will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with special guest support provided by The Lumineers in this city.

Tickets for the second Los Angeles concert will go on sale Monday January 23rd at 10:00 am. Subscribers to U2.com will receive advance ticket access starting Wednesday, January 18th at 9:00am through Friday, January 20th at 5:00 pm. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a 6 ticket limit commencing with public sales. In North America, all floor tickets will be paperless unless otherwise noted.

Tickets will be available at livenation.com or www.ticketmaster.com