Janis Joplin Voice Gets Isolated

Janis Joplin was an amazing talent and legend, who’s gift of music keeps on giving. She would have been 74 today. Happy Birthday Janis Joplin!More

Iron Maiden Announce 2017 Tour

Iron Maiden announce 2017 Tour with Ghost at Glen Helen Amphitheater on Saturday, July 1st. Sign up to be a workforce member HERE for exclusive pre-sale info. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th.  More

Bob Seger’s Tribute song to Glenn Frey

“It’s obviously not meant to be a hit,” he says. “There’s no chorus per se or title section or anything. The idea was just to honor his memory and talk, very specifically, about my impression of him in 1966 when we first met.” Hear the song HEREMore

