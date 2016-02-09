There is no custom code to display.

There is no custom code to display.

Cool Sh*t

The Doors debut album turns 50

The Doors debut album turns 50

The Doors self-titled album turns 50 today and to commemorate the anniversary, the Doors will be releasing a 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition on March 31. Read the full article HEREMore

48 Years Ago Led Zeppelin played first show at Whisky a Go Go

48 Years Ago Led Zeppelin played first show at Whisky a Go Go

It was 48 years ago today that Led Zeppelin kicked off their LA stint on their first North American Tour at the Whisky a Go Go with Alice Cooper and this was their set list: Train Kept a Rollin’, I Can’t Quit You Baby, Dazed and Confused, As Long As I Have You, Killing Floor,…More

Rockers ring in the New Year

Rockers ring in the New Year

Watch as some of our favorite rockers ring in the New Year from Alice Cooper in Maui with Jim Carrey to Steven Tyler in Miami. Watch all the clips HEREMore

Contests

Events

Odd News